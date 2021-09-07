CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Forward Pharma Stock Plunging During Premarket Tuesday?

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
  • The stock price of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) fell by almost 20% during the premarket.
  • Investors are responding negatively to the Technical Board of Appeal (TBA) of the European Patent Office (EPO), dismissing Forward’s appeal to revoke the EP2801355 patent (355 patent) following the oral hearing.
  • The TBA had made its decision after considering Forward’s appeal against the decision of the Opposition Division and third-party submissions from several opponents.
  • TBA will issue detailed reasons for the decision in written form in due course, and following receipt and review of the details, Forward will announce plans for the Company.
  • Such a plan may involve a petition for review at the Enlarged Board of Appeal of the EPO to overturn the unfavorable outcome.
  • But the chances of a petition for review being successful is low.
  • Price Action: FWP shares are down 19.1% at $6.39 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

