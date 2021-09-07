Why is Forward Pharma Stock Plunging During Premarket Tuesday?

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.72% to 34,827.73 while the NASDAQ rose 0.58% to 15,125.38. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.82% to 4,479.33. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,367,770 cases with around 663,960 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,316,750 cases and 443,490 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,019,830 COVID-19 cases with 587,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 225,885,010 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,650,840 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

