Sumter, SC

JUDITH MARION PARSON HIGH

 8 days ago

Judith Marion Parson High, age 79, beloved wife of the late James O. High Sr., passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Born and raised in Chelmsford, England, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Winifred Parsons. Judith was a faithful member of Faith Outreach Assembly Church. She was a hard worker and owned and operated Professional Message Center for more than 35 years. Judith was proud of her dual citizenship of both England and the United States. Her true joy in life came from her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

www.theitem.com

