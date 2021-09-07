CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Forests in Africa’s Mountains Store More Carbon Than Previously Thought – But They’re Disappearing Fast

Cover picture for the articleScientists studying tropical forests in Africa’s mountains were surprised to uncover how much carbon they store, and how fast some of these forests are being cleared. The international study reported on August 25, 2021, in Nature, found that intact tropical mountain (or montane) forests in Africa store around 150 tonnes of carbon per hectare. This means that keeping a hectare of forest standing saves CO2 emissions equivalent to powering 100 homes with electricity for one year.

