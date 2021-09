NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic said he felt "relief" that his run toward history was finally over after coming up short in the US Open on Sunday. The world No. 1 was going for the first calendar-year Grand Slam -- winning all four major titles in the same year -- by a men's player since Rob Laver in 1969. A win would have also taken Djokovic to 21 Grand Slam titles, one more than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO