Shoplifting sister shows no remorse for actions

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ABBY - I am a 28-year-old mother of two. My teenage adopted sister steals makeup from stores. It sometimes happens when we are together, but I never catch her doing it. She has told me she feels no remorse about stealing the items. My …

