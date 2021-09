Your article in March described the problems that new Audi, Skoda and VW car buyers had with their SOS warning systems. We now find ourselves in the same situation. In March, we took delivery of a new Audi A1, and almost immediately the problems started. The SOS system keeps failing, which then takes out the information system. The car has also started stalling, and various alarms keep going off.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO