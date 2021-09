As the end of statewide eviction protections approach, San Francisco tenants are facing a swirl of confusion in the face of last-minute changes to obtain relief. Renters have spent months applying to San Francisco’s program doling out financial assistance for back rent accrued during the pandemic as a parallel state program did the same. But last week, the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development announced that, like other cities, the local program would be ending and tenants should seek relief from the state program.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO