Column: We need Safe Access O‘ahu to protect residents, businesses

By Peter Ho, Connie Lau and Ray Vara
staradvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Rick Blangiardi is leading Oahu through a critical time. Hawaii is struggling with an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases that is dangerously close to overwhelming our health-care system. Our hospitals are functioning well, but they are at capacity. Mayor Blangiardi took immediate action to prevent a necessary lockdown and keep our community safe with his decision to implement Safe Access O‘ahu.

