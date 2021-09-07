Column: We need Safe Access O‘ahu to protect residents, businesses
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is leading Oahu through a critical time. Hawaii is struggling with an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases that is dangerously close to overwhelming our health-care system. Our hospitals are functioning well, but they are at capacity. Mayor Blangiardi took immediate action to prevent a necessary lockdown and keep our community safe with his decision to implement Safe Access O‘ahu.www.staradvertiser.com
