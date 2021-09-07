CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Delta variant, lack of restrictions will bring Hawaii hospitals to brink soon, expert says

By Editorial
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfectious disease expert Tim Brown is concerned about what unmasked gatherings over the Labor Day weekend will bring to the coronavirus pandemic in the weeks to come. Brown, a senior fellow at the East-West Center in Manoa, believes that far more stringent measures were needed sooner rather than later to stop the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases and the increasing strain on hospitals in Hawaii.

