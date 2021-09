The Blade has extended the deadline to nominate your Toledo-area company for the annual Top Workplaces survey. Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 15. Some 74 companies have signed up thus far this year to take the Top Workplaces survey. The competition is open to all public, private, nonprofit, or government organizations in Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, and Wood counties with at least 35 employees.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO