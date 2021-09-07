The Best Hotels to Book Near Buckingham Palace, London

Make the most of life in the Loop and soak up some of Chicago’s finest attractions with our guide to the best hotels for sightseeing, business and everything in between. The bustling chunk of downtown Chicago – just east of the city’s wonderfully grand Union Station – is known as the Loop. It operates as the city’s central business district but is also packed with heavyweight Chicago sights, such as the Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago and Chicago Cultural Center. Hotels in the Loop reflect these two sides and are built to help guests get things done – whether that’s work, play or a bit of both – all bookable on Culture Trip.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO