CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

RIP Cody Greene, #TigerStyle alumnus

By Josh Matejka
rockmnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll get to the current Mizzou news below in the other links section. But before we do, it feels appropriate to honor the memory of Cody Greene, a Mizzou Wrestling alumnus who passed away over the weekend. The program tweeted news of the death late yesterday afternoon. According to Fox...

www.rockmnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
Boston Globe

USC dismisses head football coach Clay Helton

Southern California fired football coach Clay Helton on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) out of the AP Top 25. Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over as head coach for USC’s Pac-12 contest at Washington State this weekend. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in USC’s significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime college football powerhouse. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but Helton’s teams otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations around a program with 11 national championships. Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, and the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major additions to all areas of the football program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Missouri State
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Cody Koch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tipton Senior Cody Koch is just happy to back in a football uniform after that day in July of 2020, when he dove in head first in his parents pond. Cody spent 6 days at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. When he looked down at Kinnick Stadium, he said he knew he’d play again.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
staradvertiser.com

University of Hawaii alumnus Jeremy Wu-Yelland teams up on no-hitter

Former University of Hawaii lefty Jeremy Wu-Yelland was promoted to High Class A Greenville today. He seems to have made an easy transition to his new level. Wu-Yelland and three other Drive pitchers combined to no-hit the Asheville Tourists in his first start at the new level, a 6-0 win. The southpaw walked four and struck out a career-high nine batters. Jose Espada pitched the sixth and seventh, followed by an inning apiece from Oddanier Mosqueda and Jacob Wallace. The three relievers combined to walk one and strike out six.
BASEBALL
coppercountrynews.com

MHS honors alumnus DJ Lopez

During the Sept. 3 Miami High School football game, first responders were recognized and honored for their services. An Arizona Sycamore tree was planted at Ragus Field in Miami with a plaque honoring MHS alumnus Damian Lopez. Lopez graduated from MHS in 1987, was #12 on the football team and #22 on the basketball team. He went on to serve his community as a firefighter, paramedic and EMT and lost his life in December of 2020 to Covid-19.
MIAMI, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou Football#Alumnus#Combat#Mizzou Wrestling#Seckman High School#Mizzouwrestling#Mizzoufootball#Twitter#Softball School#The Phoenix Mercury#Rock M Nation#Espn Now#Cbs
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Women’s Basketball releases SEC schedule

On Wednesday, the Mizzou Women’s Basketball team announced their SEC schedule. Robin Pingeton’s squad opens up their 16-game league slate with a good and challenging one, as they will start conference play at home hosting defending the SEC Tournament Champions and Final Four participant South Carolina on December 30th. The...
BASKETBALL
rockmnation.com

LOOK: Uniforms revealed for Kentucky Game

Mizzou has played Kentucky in Lexington - and lost - three times since the last victory in 2013. In all three games Missouri has worn black helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants. The 2021 Missouri Tigers say “screw that noise” and have decided to go ALL WHITE EVERYTHING. Missouri last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockmnation.com

PODCAST: Recapping the W and talking ‘bout Kentucky.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. BK is back from his bachelor party in Memphis and shares some of his thoughts on the Central Michigan game with everyone. Then, BK and Nate talk about the touch matchup this...
KENTUCKY STATE
rockmnation.com

Kentucky Wildcats Preview

Remember last year? That was cool. This year will not come close to replicating that style of game, however. By now I’m sure you’ve heard, or seen, what Kentucky did to Louisiana-Monroe in the first game of their season. I’m sure you’ve also heard that the Warhawks are one of the worst teams in the country and that you can’t really learn anything from that game in particular. There’s certainly some truth to that, and Missouri - warts and all - is a much different beast than anything Monroe could throw at the Cats. But there are some goals that Missouri should strive to hit in an attempt to get their first win in Lexington since Dorial Green-Beckham went ham on their asses in 2013.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
rockmnation.com

Mizzou-Kentucky Q and A with James Streble from A Sea of Blue

It’s game week, and it’s a pivotal one for Week 2. The Missouri Tigers open up SEC play on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. CST Saturday night on the SEC Network. This is just one of two Power Five conference games on the College Football schedule this weekend, along with Stanford and USC.
NFL
rockmnation.com

MV3: Badie, Bazelak tied at the top of this week’s ballot

For the second straight week, Tyler Badie is leading the way in our MV3 ballots. The senior running back was an obvious choice after his 200+ yard performance against Central Michigan, and Kentucky offered a good test against his feature back credentials. However, Badie came up big once again, getting several first place votes and appearing on every ballot cast.
FOOTBALL
rockmnation.com

Three and Out: Kentucky

Each game has certain matchups within the game that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
KENTUCKY STATE
rockmnation.com

Instant Reaction: Kentucky 35 - Mizzou 28

It certainly isn’t the outcome we wanted but it could have been so much worse. The Tigers fought back several times before running out of steam on their final drive, and with the possibility that Connor Bazelak is hurt there are some bigger issues than just losing to an excellent conference opponent on the road. Regardless, here are the things that stood out to me:
KENTUCKY STATE
rockmnation.com

Taking the Good with the Bad: Kentucky

Connor Bazelak was again his usual calm and collected self, even in a raucous environment. He completed 67% of his passes with four touchdowns. He was money in the red-zone, and on third down as well. I was also impressed with the two minute drill he led down the field that culminated in a touchdown before halftime. So much of what makes him the player that he is, is that he is never trying to play outside of himself. Kentucky really tried to take away the deeper passing game of Missouri, and Bazelak was content with throwing hitches and curls up and down the field, and it was an effective way of moving the ball. We even got to see him use his legs a little, which was nice. He had one mistake on the interception, but you could argue that it was an excellent play by the Kentucky defender.
KENTUCKY STATE
ung.edu

Alumnus LeRoy gains national attention

University of North Georgia (UNG) alumnus Bill LeRoy grabbed national attention this summer with the Savannah Bananas baseball team in the Coastal Plains League (CPL). LeRoy appeared widely on social media and multiple sports outlets for his microphone introduction of himself at the plate and for correctly predicting how he would get an out during a live mid-game interview. The plate introduction video and an interview with him also appeared on a SportsCenter feature on the Bananas on ESPN.
DAHLONEGA, GA
rockmnation.com

Pourover: A splash of cold water isn’t a bad thing

At kickoff I was being dragged around the neighborhood by a couple dogs, with my wife ahead of me, trying to keep with our routine of an early evening dog walk before settling in. I figured, what could it hurt to miss the first few minutes of the game?. As...
FOOTBALL
rockmnation.com

Non-Conference Preview: After stable offseason, Wichita State wants to remain an AAC threat

If any candidate for a coaching vacancy had an argument as compelling as Isaac Brown’s, I’d like to hear it. Last November, a structural assessment of Wichita State hinted at collapse. Earlier in the spring, eight players entered the transfer portal. Later, a university investigation substantiated claims that coach Gregg Marshall subjected players to mental and physical abuse. By November, Marshall was out. Brown, formerly Marshall’s lead assistant, was in. And if that wasn’t enough, there was a global pandemic raging.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy