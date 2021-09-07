RIP Cody Greene, #TigerStyle alumnus

Connor Bazelak was again his usual calm and collected self, even in a raucous environment. He completed 67% of his passes with four touchdowns. He was money in the red-zone, and on third down as well. I was also impressed with the two minute drill he led down the field that culminated in a touchdown before halftime. So much of what makes him the player that he is, is that he is never trying to play outside of himself. Kentucky really tried to take away the deeper passing game of Missouri, and Bazelak was content with throwing hitches and curls up and down the field, and it was an effective way of moving the ball. We even got to see him use his legs a little, which was nice. He had one mistake on the interception, but you could argue that it was an excellent play by the Kentucky defender.

