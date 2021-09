Do you ever wonder what your cat is thinking? If you’ve got a special feline in your life, odds are you know her personality pretty well. Sure, she’s an animal with a pretty basic life, but in reality, there’s a whirlwhind of thoughts and tastes and preferences circling in that tiny brain at any given moment. In fact, one team of researchers suggests that there are seven major personality and behavior patterns that can be observed in cats. Read on to find out which one your kitty falls under!

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO