Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Uber and Lyft will pay legal fees for drivers sued because of Texas' new abortion law provisions against helping women get an abortion. The law, Senate Bill 8, outlaws abortions in the state after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which doctors say can occur as soon as six weeks after conception. The new measure took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 against abortion providers in the state who had filed an emergency application for relief against the law.

