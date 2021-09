ETFs are a great way to invest in stocks without having to invest in only one. They can diversify your investment portfolio while making it easier to manage. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is known for its ETFs. One of its eight ETFs, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, focuses on AI, big data, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and blockchain technology. None have had direct exposure to Bitcoin, but that could change. On Sep. 10, ARK Invest updated its prospectus filing to the SEC, giving it clearance to invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs. A prospectus is a required document that’s filed with the SEC, allowing investors to know what securities the ETF will offer.

