Big cloud suppliers like Amazon, Google and Microsoft might have to comply with resilience standards and testing if they want to flog their services to British banks. The Bank of England, along with regulators in Europe and the United States, is worried about the reliance of banks on a handful of Big Tech firms for cloud computing in increasingly critical banking services, and the impact an outage at one of them could have on financial stability.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO