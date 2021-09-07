Dune 2 will film in 2022 “for sure”, if Denis Villeneuve gets go ahead

It almost feels like the hype for "Dune" couldn't possibly get any higher, particularly after reviews across the board (including /Film's) have been positively glowing. It would seem that director Denis Villeneuve has put to rest any concerns that he might not be able to bring the unwieldy, yet wildly influential story from the mind of Frank Herbert to life — especially when many others have tried before and failed. However, the choice of Villeneuve as director and a largely non-MENA (Middle Eastern and North African) cast for a story so clearly inspired by the culture, setting, and worldview of the region left some with a bad taste in their mouth. Add in the fact that the Herbert novels position Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet in the film) as a "Chosen One" figure that has been widely interpreted (and criticized) as a white savior, and it's easy to see how the film might rub people the wrong way.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO