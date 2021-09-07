Americans Saved $3.7 Trillion During the Pandemic, but 1 Group Accounted for 70% of It

Unlike during the aftermath of 9/11, Americans are far from united in battling the common enemy that is COVID-19. Sedgwick County Commission Chair Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News each business and each group is "trying to do what they think is best'. Meitzner says he suports the vaccinations. Meitzner says if you get the vaccine you can still get the virus, but it's not likley that you will be hospitalized or die from it.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO