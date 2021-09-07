CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was at the twin towers that day. It was obvious that the world would change—but I never imagined how.

By Fred Kaplan
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 11, 2001, I was in my seventh year as the Boston Globe’s New York bureau chief, spending much of my time writing fun features and profiles, a welcome respite after three years as the paper’s Moscow correspondent and, before that, a decade as its military affairs reporter. Those seven years were my own variation on the “holiday from history” that much of the nation was enjoying. At 8:50 a.m., my editor phoned, telling me that an airplane had crashed into one of the twin towers. I got dressed and turned on the TV in time to watch the second plane hit the other tower. This was no sightseeing pilot’s accident—my initial assumption—but a plot, an attack.

marketresearchtelecast.com

The prophecies that anticipated the attack on the Twin Towers of September 2001

The image still shudders. It is that it shows a plane that is about to crash against one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, and although it could quietly be a frame of the attacks of the September 11, 2001, the fearful postcard emerged 33 years before 9/11. It is that it is a advertisement published in 1968 that reflected the dangers that the construction of the Twin Towers embodied when they were they were just a project.
HuffingtonPost

Photos Show The Chaos, Heartbreak Of 9/11 Attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Thousands of people died, and the attack helped catapult the United States into its longest war. Twenty years later, the country is still reflecting on the chaos and heartbreak of that day.
CBS News

Photos of 9/11 and its aftermath to mark the 20-year anniversary

On September 11, 2001, members of the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda coordinated four attacks using hijacked commercial airliners in the United States. Two iconic towers fell. The Pentagon sustained major damage. Nearly 3,000 victims lost their lives. Countless more suffered immediate injuries and long-term health issues that are still being felt to this day.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Twenty years after the attack on the Twin Towers, an Argentine woman remembers how the planes hit the World Trade Center

A Erica Costalonga it is hard for him to remember. Twenty years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, he feels the same sweat on his hands again. His heart beats faster and his memory returns to him images, sounds and especially silences of that day when two planes hit the Twin Towers in New York. “I no longer thought about the attacks. But now that I recounted what happened that day I felt that same sensation again, that sweat on my hands and a little tachycardia, “he told TN.com.ar.
Inc.com

On His Birthday 20 Years Ago, Tom Lo Escaped the South Tower of the World Trade Center. He Vowed Never to Waste Another Day

Twenty years ago, Tom Lo was a 23-year-old sales assistant, hoping to find his place as a new hire at Morgan Stanley. His office was on the 73rd floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center, just five floors below where the second plane would strike on September 11, 2001. Lo made it out of the building that morning, but the awareness of how close he came to perishing that day has remained, inspiring him to pursue his passions despite any uncertainty--first by becoming a physician and eventually through entrepreneurship. In 2019, Lo became a partner in Spy C Cuisine, a decorated Chinese restaurant in Queens, and in February, he founded his own practice, Modern Renaissance Anesthesia, in New York City. Lo made the decision to start his own firm as the carnage of Covid-19 colored his days working in a New York hospital, where he was reminded, once again, that life is too short to ignore one's instincts. --As told to Marli Guzzetta.
atlanticcitynews.net

Iconic images from the September 11 attacks and their aftermath

FRANCE 24 looks back at some of the most iconic images to emerge from the September 11 terrorist attacks and their aftermath, 20 years on. American Airlines Flight 11 was hijacked by five al Qaeda terrorists led by Mohamed Atta and was deliberately crashed into the North Tower (on the right) of the World Trade Center at 8:46am local time.
Shropshire Star

Twin Towers survivor living in hope for a better day

Janice Brooks was on the 84th floor in the South Tower when the terrorists struck. A survivor of the September 11 terror attacks in the US has said she copes by living “in the hope that tomorrow will be a better day and it mostly is”. Janice Brooks, whose voice...
McSweeney's

I Hadn’t the Slightest Idea That My Life Would Change

I hadn’t the slightest idea that my life would change. It was two weeks into my freshman year of college. I was living away from home for the first time. And then the September 11 attacks happened. It felt like a double tragedy to me—as an American, of course, but also as a Muslim. Not only did they do this; they did this in my name.
