CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Gold Coast shooting: Man accidentally shot himself while sitting on Lakefront Trail, CPD says

By Sun-Times Media Wire
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGZlt_0boZlqsy00

CHICAGO -- Investigators have determined that a man wounded by gunfire Monday night on the Lakefront Trail near Gold Coast had accidentally shot himself, police said.

Police initially said the man, 28, was sitting on the bike path around 7:15 p.m. near the 800-block of North Lake Shore Drive when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.

Police said Tuesday morning that the investigation showed he had shot himself. Struck in his buttocks, paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

A police car and yellow crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the trail as officers investigated the shooting. A handful of joggers and bicyclists stopped to talk with investigators.

Police said no charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Independence police officer seriously injured, suspect fatally shot

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved that happened in Independence on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., police went to a residential address at E. 24th Street South and S. Northern Boulevard after receiving a tip that a person in the area was potentially wanted. There,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CNN

CNN10 - 9/16/21

Agriculture officials hunt for murder hornets, a U.S. labor shortage causes challenges for the fishing industry, and we take a ride on a zero-gravity flight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Gold Coast#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNN

Rivian beats Tesla, GM and Ford to build the first electric pickup truck

New York (CNN Business) — There is a winner in the race to build the first consumer ready electric pickup truck, and it isn't Tesla, Ford or General Motors. The startup truck maker's first R1T pickup come off the line in a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois on Tuesday, company CEO RJ Scaringe announced in a tweet.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

649K+
Followers
98K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy