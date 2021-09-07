Sunny, breezy today then rain showers late tonight

We will continue to see rain showers and storms moving east/southeast this evening with clearing skies later tonight from the northwest. After midnight skies will clear, and winds will relax, it is possible to see some patchy fog form later, especially in the south/southeast where more rain fell. Lows will drop to the upper 50s in the city and middle 50s outside of town.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO