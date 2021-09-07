CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny, breezy today then rain showers late tonight

By Bob Nunnally
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday: Morning showers, chance of thunder, sunny afternoon. High 78. Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76 (56) Friday: Mostly sunny. High 78 (53) Today high pressure giving us clear skies and sunshine will move east. Central Ohio will be in a squeeze play between the departing high and low pressure near the western Great Lakes. In the increasing gradient between high and low pressure it will be breezy. Winds will increase to 5-15 miles per hour with gusts around 35 miles per hour. The warm southwest wind will help give us a high temperature in the mid-80s.

www.nbc4i.com

