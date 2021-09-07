MFD: 2 shot overnight at Raleigh apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot overnight at a Memphis apartment complex.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in shortly after 11 p.m. at the Lantern Square Apartments in Raleigh.

Both victims were rushed to Regional One.

No information was released on their condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

