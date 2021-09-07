CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MFD: 2 shot overnight at Raleigh apartments

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
8 days ago
 8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot overnight at a Memphis apartment complex.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in shortly after 11 p.m. at the Lantern Square Apartments in Raleigh.

Both victims were rushed to Regional One.

No information was released on their condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

Schools warn of TikTok challenge that is leaving restrooms damaged, punishment that could result

Schools across the country are warning their students not to take part in a popular TikTok challenge that has left a trail of destruction behind or face the consequences. From Texas to Pennsylvania, Kansas and Georgia, school administrators are finding damage left over from “The Bathroom Challenge” or “The Devious Lick Challenge,” which has gained popularity on TikTok.
Police K-9 bites man accused of stabbing puppy to death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police K-9 that helped apprehend a Des Moines man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s puppy to death, bit and injured the suspect Monday, according to multiple reports. Authorities arrested Viljar Eduardo Rosales, 31, to face charges of animal abuse and interference with official acts, according...
Memphis, TN
