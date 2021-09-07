CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Pique takes swipe at former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu

By Toby Cudworth
90min.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerard Pique has admitted that Josep Maria Bartomeu is "up there" on the list of the worst Barcelona presidents of all time. The Catalan giants have been left in financial ruin after Bartomeu's tenure, which ended last year after intense pressure was put on him to resign. Joan Laporta has subsequently returned for a second term as Barça president, where he's been left to pick up the pieces of years of monetary mismanagement.

