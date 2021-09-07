Gerard Pique takes swipe at former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu

Gerard Piqué has defended FC Barcelona teammate Samuel Umtiti after the latter had been booed heavily whenever he has warmed up or played at the Camp Nou this season. Umtiti was considered one of the best defenders in the world a few years ago and signed a contract that reflected that. However, injury problems have completely wrecked his level. Barcelona tried to sell him or loan him in the transfer window, but he turned down all offers - preferring to sit on the bench and collect his hefty paycheck.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO