The long-awaited feature of Android app support may also come to Xbox One consoles. Such information appeared on Microsoft Store, but has not yet been officially confirmed. One of the most anticipated features of the upcoming Windows 11 is a native support for Android applications. According to recent reports, this option will not appear with the release of the system's latest version, which irritated some users. However, it turns out that Microsoft may have bigger plans for this solution and probably the ability to run mobile apps will appear also on Xbox One consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO