Premier League

Pep Guardiola is one of the greats – but he may not be suited to international management

By Richard Jolly
fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola said he was grateful for the question. He wanted to clarify the comments he had made during a Zoom call to Brazil. He was not definitely leaving Manchester City in 2023, he said before the international break. But there were nevertheless a couple of pertinent elements. He intends to take a break when his time at the Etihad Stadium does end. And he did not row back on one assertion. “The next step will be a national team,” Guardiola had said.

