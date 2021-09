Offices Interiors, Decoration & Ornament • Athens, Greece. Manufacturers: BO CONCEPT, LIGHT COOKIE, Love It, Plastino. Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the renovation of the Athens offices of the multinational company Orfium. Orfium is a fast-growing company dealing with the management of copyright in the field of music. Our goal was to design a space that is friendly, pleasant and functional for its employees, and its main purpose is to strengthen the relations between them and to encourage teamwork and cooperation. A great challenge was the fact that the shell and the basic elements of the building had to remain intact. Therefore, our interventions were limited to the interior layout and furnishing of the spaces, forming a floating situation within a strict contour.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO