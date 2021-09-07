Rich Brian Is First Indonesian Artist to Surpass 10 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners
Rich Brian has achieved a historic Spotify feat, becoming the first Indonesian artist to surpass 10 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. The 88rising staple, who was born and raised in Jakarta, shared the news and expressed his gratitude on Twitter. “Holy shit. i would not have been able to do this without u amazing & hot ppl that bump my music,” he tweeted, continuing, “thank u with all my heart.”hypebeast.com
