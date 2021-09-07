Rich Brian Is First Indonesian Artist to Surpass 10 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners

It comes as no surprise that Kanye West‘s DONDA album finds itself with a large list of creators stemming from different backgrounds. In a recent tweet from the Kaufman Music Center, they revealed that one of their students was featured on one of Kanye’s tracks. Specifically, a sixth-grader by the name of Zen Micheline Hung was the pianist who played on the emotional DONDA track. “Come To Life” is the album’s twenty-second track and features an instrumental ensemble with a prominent piano interlude.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO