Tuesday Headlines: Shaedon Sharpe Decision Day

By Jason Marcum
aseaofblue.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecision Day has arrived for arguably the best recruit in the 2022 class, as 5-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe will announce his choice tonight at 7 pm ET. Sharpe, ranked No. 1 overall in his class by ESPN, Rivals and On3, is down to the Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arizona Wildcats and NBA G-League. The Cats hold every recruiting prediction at Rivals and 247 Sports for the Arizona native, so there’s plenty of reason to believe John Calipari is on the verge of his first top-ranked recruit in what feels like ages.

www.aseaofblue.com

