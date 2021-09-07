Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25: #5 Valtteri Puustinen
Our annual, 2021 version of the top players under the age of 25 in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Acquired Via: 2019 NHL Draft (Seventh Round — Pick #203) Of all the Penguins’ recent draft picks, the one coming the furthest way (perhaps literally and figuratively) is about to jump into the North American pro game this fall. Valtteri Puustinen remains a name unknown to most hockey fans, but the late pick in 2019 Finnish export has made his mark in the Liiga and is now about to jump over to the Pittsburgh organization.www.pensburgh.com
Comments / 0