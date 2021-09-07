Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25: #5 Valtteri Puustinen

All three of these epithets could work right now for the man known as Goose. He is the lone goaltending prospect in the Ottawa Senators system with any NHL action, as well as the only one with more than 10 games of AHL experience. Though Kevin Mandolese, Mads Søgaard, and Leevi Meriläinen have all shown promise, they have minimal pro experience. Gustavsson is the only one likely to make a significant NHL impact over the next three years, especially considering he just signed an extension that is two-way for this season and one-way for next, penciling him in as the 2022-23 backup.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO