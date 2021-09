As we are all well aware here at the The Dream Shake, both Robert Horry and Yao Ming are two of the best and most popular Houston Rockets of all time. Since retirement, Yao has been elected to the Hall of Fame, been named Chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, and even has opened his own winery in Napa Valley, California. But we haven’t heard a lot from the big fellow, as he’s mostly kept to himself from a media standpoint.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO