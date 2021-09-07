The Daily Chop: Morton extension, Upcoming schedule, 2022 rotation, and more

The Braves have tried multiple options in the fifth starter slot in 2021, but none of those options have distinguished themselves. Touki Toussaint has been inconsistent, Drew Smyly is way too hittable, and Kyle Wright has not been able to translate his success at Gwinnett to the major league level. Ideally, Mike Soroka would have been healthy and contributing by now, but his Achilles did not cooperate. Atlanta is left with multiple underwhelming options down the stretch, but luckily they should be able to avoid using a fifth starter if they make the playoffs. Toussaint and Smyly have had their moments this season, but simply cannot be trusted in a playoff race. Someone stepping into the fifth starter spot and taking the reigns would be welcome, but time is running out.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO