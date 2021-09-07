The Daily Chop: Morton extension, Upcoming schedule, 2022 rotation, and more

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Braves announced the extension of Charlie Morton on Monday, who has been the consistent staff ace throughout the 2021 season. The right-hander will now spend at least another season in Atlanta, with an option for 2023 as well. This solidifies one spot major spot in the 2022 rotation, which should also feature Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa, and Mike Soroka barring additional setbacks in his recovery. While age is certainly a concern, with Morton turning 38 in November, his performance this season has done little to dissuade anyone from betting on his continued success.

