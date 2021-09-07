CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fact Check: Masks at school debate

WHEC TV-10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As kids head back to the classroom we want to make sure you know the facts when it comes to masking and keeping your kids safe. The masks at school debate has been going on for months. Some parents claim masks are not effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. So why force kids to wear them? Others say they're proven to reduce the transmission of airborne viruses.

www.whec.com

who13.com

Mask debate reignited at Ankeny’s special school board meeting

ANKENY, Iowa – School districts are scrambling to decide whether or not to reinstate their mask mandates after a federal judge temporarily blocked Iowa’s mask mandate ban in schools. The ruling has reignited the fight over masks, and it led to an overflowing meeting Tuesday night in Ankeny when the...
ANKENY, IA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community members, trustees debate masks

Emotions ran high as parents, students and other community members, many of them anti-maskers, voiced their opinions to the Coeur d’Alene School District Board of Trustees at the community forum Thursday night at Lakes Middle School courtyard. Melanie Swagerty, a parent from Coeur d’Alene, said the thought of this school...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
Union Leader

Mask debate brings anger to formerly-sleepy school board meetings

In summers past, school board meetings about new policies for the coming year were sleepy and sparsely attended, but the debate over including a face covering in the school dress code this fall brought angry crowds to meetings around the state. The potent combination of misinformation, a combative political climate...
MANCHESTER, NH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Debate about mask policies continues on

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s newly re-issued mask mandate continues, communities still seem to be deciding if they’ll actually enforce it. The mandate officially took effect Monday, saying Illinoisans ages 2 and above are required to wear a mask indoors regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Pritzker has cited rising COVID-19 cases in the state and the rapidly spreading Delta variant as reasons for the order.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
NHPR

Local Control A ‘Double-Edged Sword’ In N.H. School Mask Debate

New Hampshire students are back in school this month, but the COVID safety precautions they’ll encounter vary widely by district. Some school boards are requiring masks, based on guidance from health officials. Others are heeding the concerns of some parents - particularly those opposed to mask mandates - and not requiring masks at all.
EDUCATION
radionwtn.com

To Mask Or Not To Mask? Debate Lengthy, Heated

Paris, Tenn.–After a lengthy and often heated debate during a two-hour-plus public forum over the masking issue, the Henry County Schools board of education unanimously voted to extend the mask mandate, with the parental opt-out clause, beyond Governor Lee’s executive order, which expires October 5. The parental opt-out of the mask mandate is in addition to the exemptions for health and religious reasons.
EDUCATION
#Surgical Masks#The Masks#Cdc#Masking#Whec#News10nbc#Rochester Regional Health#Covid#Fact Check
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Fact Check Friday: Ivermectin

Ivermectin has been called a wonder drug, and some people are wondering if it can, or should, be used to treat COVID-19. While misinformation flies online, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn against using the drug.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
foxbaltimore.com

School begins in Carroll County as a mask debate continues among parents

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Wednesday marked the first day back to school for Carroll County students after months of untraditional learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike many other districts in Maryland, the Carroll County school board has made it optional for students to wear a mask. In fact, it’s one of four districts to do so.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: COVID cures or remedies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Every day hundreds of people are testing positive for COVID here in Monroe County. Many people are turning to alternative treatments, but do any of them work?. Ivermectin is one that has been getting a lot of attention. It's a drug used to treat animals for parasites....
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Welcomes Students Back To School As Mask Debate Continues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz welcomed students back to school Wednesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Rochester. Kids under 12 aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, like many kids at the school. And although masks are required in this district, that’s not the case everywhere. It’s a district-by-district decision on whether to implement mask requirements, require vaccines, or routine testing for staff.  St. Paul Public Schools, the second-largest district in Minnesota, voted for shots or weekly testing last week, one of the first few to do so.  Walz says he is concerned about a patchwork approach to schools but says he has no plans to instill another state of emergency, which would give him the powers that allowed for mask mandates.  “It wouldn’t hold, I would lose that authority. It would hold for 29 days and the legislature will not do that,” said Walz. “My hope is there is enough pressure from parents. There’s enough pressure from science, there’s enough pressure from folks who understand this.” Republicans angling to unseat Walz next year are sharply critical of how he handled the pandemic, teeing it up to be a central campaign issue. Walz says he welcomes that challenge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Amid rising cases and mask debates, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools double in a week

The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan schools has more than doubled since last week as the school year is back in full swing. Last week, the state reported 180 COVID-19 cases related to new outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week, and 227 cases related to ongoing outbreaks, meaning the first case had been identified in previous weeks but there has been at least one new associated case. Now, there are 344 new outbreaks and 548 ongoing outbreaks.
EDUCATION
Iola Register

Parents debate masks; no changes by board

A group of concerned parents and others returned to the Iola school district’s board meeting Monday to discuss mask mandates and new COVID protocols, offering passionate and occasionally heated arguments on the matter. It’s a scene playing out again and again, locally as well as across the state and nation,...
IOLA, KS
WHEC TV-10

Local daycare center on mask mandate

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some daycare centers say they never stopped masking kids inside their facility. After hearing Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement that daycares and mental health facilities are now required to mask up, Expressive Beginnings Child Care, which has locations around Monroe County, said masks never came off. Officials...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

