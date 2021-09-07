CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Search for missing man includes body found in Illinois River

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Bloomington police are continuing to search for a 25-year-old Illinois State University student who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Bloomington Officer John Fermon said that several detectives are seeking the whereabouts of Jelani Day. Their efforts include assisting the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office after authorities found a body in the Illinois River Saturday morning. Day was reported missing Aug. 25. His abandoned car was found a day later in a wooded area near the Peru YMCA. Authorities would not release details about the body found in the Illinois River and the LaSalle County Coroner said identification could take weeks.

