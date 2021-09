Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett believes that Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis should have been ejected alongside Ronnie Harrison Jr. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns did battle in what was an epic Week 1 matchup. While the Browns did enter halftime with a 22-10 lead, the Chiefs came back in the second half to win 33-29. But one of the big storylines in the game came when Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected from the game for pushing Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis. The incident occurred after Harrison was on top of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was down following a play.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO