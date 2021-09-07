CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things Learned From College Football Week 1

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

College football week 1 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 1. With week 1 of college football in the books, fans were reminded of why the sport is so loved. Fans are back in the stands, traditions are back and most importantly, there are some awesome upsets that have already happened. The FCS has done a great job against FBS teams so far with these wins: Eastern Washington over UNLV, South Dakota State over Colorado State, Montana over a ranked Washington, Holy Cross over UConn and East Tennessee State over Vanderbilt.

thegamehaus.com

