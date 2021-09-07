CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Game Saturday: Alabama vs. Mercer odds, line, spread, injury report, prediction, media sources and schedule

By Ronald Evans
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide begins its 2021 home season at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The home opener opponent is the FCS, Southern Conference, Mercer Bears. The two teams have played three times going back to the 1939 season. The most recent meeting was in 2017 with the Alabama Crimson Tide winning 56-0. Mercer was 5-6 last season, with most of those games taking place in February, March and April. Mercer was 4-8, in its traditional format (fall) 2019 season.

