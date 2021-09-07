UW grant applications available soon
The United Way of the Great River Region will soon be accepting grant applications for funding in 2022. The United Way of the Great River Region (UWGRR) partners with not-for-profit, 501©(3) organizations in Clark County, Missouri, Hancock County, Illinois and Lee County, Iowa. Priority consideration is given to those agencies/organizations that provide programs that improve health, education, and financial stability to individuals in Clark, Hancock and/or Lee counties.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
