The pandemic has resulted in a critical shortage of blood across the country. The head of the Red Cross in the Cascades region, Dale Kunce, said they’re struggling with several issues. First, patients who postponed surgeries because of COVID-19 are now returning for treatment. Second, people alter their summer routines because of things like vacations, so they miss donation appointments. And third, as the delta variant surges, people are concerned about donating.

