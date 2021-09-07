CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Five challenges the Fed chief may face in the next four years

By Ann Saphir
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s coming decision of whether to reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after his term expires in February or hand the reins to somebody else will arrive at a critical juncture for the central bank.

Progressive Democrats want the Fed to take on a more expansive role in the economy, by beefing up efforts to bolster employment, heading off climate risk and addressing inequality. Conservatives want it to stick to its monetary policy lane, pay more attention to tamping down inflation and reduce its footprint in financial markets and on the oversight front.

Whoever the Democratic president picks, the next Fed chief will need to tackle major questions about monetary policy and the nature of money.

Here are some of the biggest challenges in the next four years:

GETTING POLICY RIGHT

After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Fed slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to near zero and bought trillions of dollars of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

With the economy rebounding quickly, Fed policymakers will likely start winding down the asset purchases later this year.

But under a new policy framework adopted last August, they plan to wait to raise interest rates until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation is at 2% and on track to moderately exceed that level.

It’s a promise that a new Fed chief may struggle to keep. Most Fed policymakers believe the current burst of above-2% inflation is temporary. But if the price rises prove more persistent, whoever heads the central bank may end up overseeing a liftoff in rates before all would-be workers can get a job.

There are 5.7 million fewer Americans employed today than there were before the pandemic.

“There are a lot of things that are going to be different going forward that are really underlying structural aspects of the economy that I think we’re going to have to pay a lot of attention to in order to make sure that we’re appropriately calibrating our policy to the economy,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in an interview in August.

FED AS WATCHDOG

If the Fed’s new framework has it keeping monetary policy looser for longer in pursuit of a stronger labor market, analysts say, it may need to tighten financial regulations to avert risky behavior that could precipitate a crisis.

“Financial regulation in my view is number two on the agenda, and especially continuing to deal with the issue of containing financial risk in an environment of historically low interest rates,” said David Wilcox, a former top economist at the Fed and currently a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Whoever leads the Fed will also need to look at financial stability more broadly, Wilcox said.

Systemic weaknesses in how Treasuries and money markets are traded were laid bare last March by the near collapse of financial markets in the wake of the pandemic-related shutdowns.

The growing popularity of “stablecoins,” a largely unregulated form of cryptocurrency that can be pegged to the dollar, also poses a brewing threat to financial stability, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren has argued.

GOING DIGITAL?

One main question will be whether the Fed decides to issue its own digital currency. Powell has been non-committal so far. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, the other leading candidate for the top U.S. central bank job, has said she would find it hard to imagine not doing so. The Fed plans to publish a discussion paper on the topic in September.

Supporters say a well-designed digital currency could lower transaction costs and increase access to the banking system for disadvantaged groups. Others worry that banks could be sidelined if American households and businesses dispense with regular checking accounts and go straight to the Fed.

China and other countries are already issuing their own digital currencies, as are private companies such as Amazon.com Inc. If widely adopted, such tokens could fragment the payments system, threaten the Fed’s ability to control interest rates, and endanger the U.S. dollar’s global dominance.

“The Federal Reserve needs to figure this out pretty quickly,” said Andrew Levin, an economics professor at Dartmouth College. “This is a challenge where the dust can settle within the next year or two.”

CLIMATE RISKS

The Fed chief also will be under pressure to understand and address the economic and financial market implications of uncontrolled wildfires, super-powerful hurricanes, and other devastating impacts of climate change.

Both Powell and Brainard say it is the Fed’s job to ensure banks are resilient to, for instance, drops in asset values due to wild weather events or government mandates to limit carbon dioxide emissions.

But the Fed’s mandate does not include any remit to combat climate change directly, as is the case for some other central banks.

The Fed created two internal panels last year, one focused on climate-related risks at individual banks, and the other on system-wide threats. It also became the last major central bank to join the Network for Greening the Financial System, which develops recommendations for central banks to respond to climate change.

Both could be vehicles for the Fed chief to do more on the climate front, though a more aggressive stance on par with other central banks may prove difficult without new legislation.

RACIAL AND GENDER GAPS

Fed officials have also become more outspoken on the potential for racial and gender inequities to drag on economic growth here.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, calls that “mission creep.” Many on the left of the political divide, however, say it doesn’t go far enough and fault the Fed’s bond-buying program for lining rich people’s pockets by boosting stock prices.

“That’s causing a lot of sort of restlessness with what is the Fed doing to address some of the big issues of our day, which includes inequality and disparities in labor market outcomes and wealth distributions,” said Julia Coronado, a former Fed economist who is now president of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

Whoever leads the Fed could fine-tune its tools to potentially narrow some of those gaps, including through programs meant to boost lending to small businesses and supervisory changes that encourage banks to work with consumers struggling to repay their loans, Coronado said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar retreats after U.S. inflation slows

* U.S. inflation rises less than expected in August * Fed may have flexibility on tapering, analyst says * Euro, Swiss franc rise versus dollar (Adds new comment, details, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of its asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by the end of the year, but noted that an eventual interest rate hike would not happen for some time. The Fed will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out whether a tapering announcement will be made. Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests it would be one step closer toward tighter monetary policy. It also means the Fed will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively reducing the number of dollars in circulation. Data on Tuesday showing the U.S. consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components edged up just 0.1% last month has raised doubts about tapering this year, some analysts said. August's CPI rise was also the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July. The so-called core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3% in July. "We didn't get a really high number on CPI, the fact that they came in just below expectations gives the Fed the chance to punt any taper implementation announcement from September to November," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. "The inflation numbers confirmed that the Fed can push it off a little bit more because there were worries if inflation numbers came in really hot then the Fed's hand might be forced to move sooner rather than later, in spite of recent employment numbers being weak," he added. The dollar index slipped 0.1% to 92.498, further retreating from more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro rose 0.1% against the dollar to $1.1816. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar dropped 0.2% to 0.9201 francs. "Another slowing in headline and core price inflation during August is probably a relief for FOMC members who have been concerned that the rapid pace of inflation is testing the limits of the term 'transitory,'" Wells Fargo said in a research note, referring to the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. "We remain comfortable with our call for a taper announcement to come in November or December." Currency markets were in a quiet mood overall on Tuesday, with a gauge of broader market volatility at its lowest since mid-June. In other currencies, the Australian dollar fell to a two-week low after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe painted a very dovish policy outlook with no rate hikes on the horizon until 2024. The Aussie dollar was last down 0.5% at $0.7336. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last 2.9% at $46,244 . Ether changed hands at $3,332 , up 1.6%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:29AM (1429 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.5170 92.6260 -0.10% 2.818% +92.6650 +92.3210 Euro/Dollar $1.1819 $1.1810 +0.07% -3.27% +$1.1846 +$1.1801 Dollar/Yen 109.7500 110.0050 -0.23% +6.22% +110.1550 +109.7050 Euro/Yen 129.70 129.91 -0.16% +2.19% +130.1900 +129.6700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9201 0.9224 -0.22% +4.04% +0.9228 +0.9184 Sterling/Dollar $1.3860 $1.3841 +0.14% +1.45% +$1.3912 +$1.3831 Dollar/Canadian 1.2665 1.2642 +0.18% -0.54% +1.2671 +1.2602 Aussie/Dollar $0.7331 $0.7373 -0.55% -4.69% +$0.7373 +$0.7324 Euro/Swiss 1.0873 1.0888 -0.14% +0.61% +1.0904 +1.0873 Euro/Sterling 0.8526 0.8530 -0.05% -4.60% +0.8539 +0.8511 NZ $0.7110 $0.7118 -0.11% -0.99% +$0.7151 +$0.7103 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6185 8.6480 -0.26% +0.45% +8.6490 +8.5775 Euro/Norway 10.1865 10.2062 -0.19% -2.68% +10.2210 +10.1527 Dollar/Sweden 8.5885 8.6076 -0.02% +4.78% +8.6145 +8.5543 Euro/Sweden 10.1543 10.1560 -0.02% +0.78% +10.1740 +10.1300 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New Yor; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengalaru Editing by Timothy Heritage, Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. dollar rises to two-week high as Fed taper view builds

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar climbed to a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Monday, as investors continued to price in expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its asset purchases sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The dollar index earlier rose...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar falters after U.S. inflation rise eases, safe-haven yen, franc up

The dollar index was slightly down at 92.601, moving away from a more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1807. The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Lael Brainard
kfgo.com

Fed’s Mester says inflation could come down next year, with upside risks

(Reuters) – U.S. inflation could remain high this year but come back down next year, with upside risks to the outlook, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. Mester also said Fed officials should provide the public with more clarity on how they are assessing maximum employment...
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden facing pressure from Democrats to replace Fed chief

President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure within his Democratic party to remove Jerome Powell from the helm of the American central bank at a key moment for the US economy. Powell repeatedly stresses the need to sustain growth to ensure the economy benefits marginalized Americans, and supports a cautious approach to removing the Fed's pandemic stimulus. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

NY Fed's Williams says it may be appropriate to start tapering asset purchases this year

(Reuters) - If the U.S. economy continues to improve, it may be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to start reducing the pace of its asset purchases later this year, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Wednesday. "Assuming the economy continues to improve as I anticipate, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," Williams said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by St. Lawrence University.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Fed faces 'ugly fight' over jobs goal in next big policy debate

Federal Reserve officials are moving on to their next big policy debate: defining their “broad and inclusive” maximum-employment goal that they have pledged to reach before raising interest rates. With Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues paving the way to slowing their massive asset-purchase program this year, attention will turn to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Interest Rates#Financial System#Federal Reserve Chair#Progressive Democrats#Democratic#Americans#Cleveland Fed#Fed#Boston Fed#Digital#Amazon Com Inc#The Federal Reserve#Dartmouth College
USAFacts

The Federal Reserve Explained

The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the US, increased its total assets from $4.17 trillion in January 2020 to $8.33 trillion as of August 2021, in an effort to stabilize the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second time in history that the Federal Reserve took extraordinary...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as cooling inflation points to laxer Fed

(Changes comment, updates prices) By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond yields fell on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked and removing urgency from the next move by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell more than 6 basis points on the day to a low of 1.263%, the lowest reading since Aug. 24. The core measure of U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.1% last month, the smallest gain since February. The measure, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3% in July. The data could be volatile in the coming months as shortages of basic materials and parts have created bottlenecks, and price increases, across various supply chains. The August slowdown gives the Federal Reserve breathing room as it prepares to reduce its massive bond holdings and decide how soon to begin lifting rates from near zero. "When the CPI print came out earlier today, and the miss on inflation to the downside, yields started to turn lower and it just seems that the market is interpreting the miss as an indication that the Federal Reserve will simply be more dovish when it comes to monetary policy going forward," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.7 basis points to 1.277%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was down 5.4 basis points to 1.850%. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.6 basis points at 0.209%. The U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 5- and 30-year Treasury notes was at 106.7 basis points, the flattest since August 2020. The flatter 5/30 spread points to traders losing interest in the reflation story, in line with cooling inflation. The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields , was at 106.6 basis points. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.512%, after closing at 2.554% on Monday. A pullback in U.S. stock indexes further pressured yields lower mid-morning according to Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings. "Equities seem to be struggling a bit and there's a flight to quality behind it taking place," he said. September 14 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-214/256 0.209 -0.006 Three-year note 99-214/256 0.4301 -0.011 Five-year note 99-218/256 0.7806 -0.024 Seven-year note 100-96/256 1.0689 -0.036 10-year note 99-192/256 1.2769 -0.047 20-year bond 99-128/256 1.7799 -0.054 30-year bond 103-112/256 1.8498 -0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Karen Brettell; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham)
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

New York Fed's Consumer Inflation Report Expects US Inflation to Hit 5.2% by Next Year

Americans are still very concerned about inflation as the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) report from August indicates that U.S. consumers expect inflation to be 5.2% a year from now. The SCE response data hasn’t been this high since 2013, and it’s increased since the month prior, when U.S. residents expected 4.9% at the time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy