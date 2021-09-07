CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bhutanese Community Association of Akron to host celebration at new headquarters

Cover picture for the articleThe Bhutanese Community Association of Akron is hosting a celebration Sunday, Sept. 12 to inaugurate its new headquarters at 1739 Brittain Road in Akron. Established in 2009 in response to the needs of the Greater Akron area’s growing Bhutanese community, the Bhutanese Community Association of Akron (BCCA) is a nonprofit whose mission is to support Bhutanese refugees to successfully integrate into the larger Northeast Ohio community while preserving and celebrating Bhutanese-Nepali culture.

