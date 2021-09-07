#SportsReport: Novak Djokovic Advances In U.S. Open; All American U.S. Open Players Out Of Quarterfinals
The San Francisco Giants continue to lead the National League West by one game over the Los Angeles Dodgers following road wins for both teams. Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs as the Giants doubled up the Rockies, 10-5. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also went deep to give San Francisco 206 home runs this season, tops in the NL and four behind Toronto.www.wamc.org
Comments / 0