CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

#SportsReport: Novak Djokovic Advances In U.S. Open; All American U.S. Open Players Out Of Quarterfinals

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants continue to lead the National League West by one game over the Los Angeles Dodgers following road wins for both teams. Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs as the Giants doubled up the Rockies, 10-5. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also went deep to give San Francisco 206 home runs this season, tops in the NL and four behind Toronto.

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. Open tennis: Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty cruise into 3rd round

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic breezed past Tallon Griekspoor and into the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament with a straight-sets win Thursday in Flushing, N.Y. The top-ranked Djokovic cruised to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Griekspoor inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to move one step closer toward completing the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.
TENNIS
neworleanssun.com

Novak Djokovic rallies to reach round of 16 at U.S. Open

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic recorded 15 aces on Saturday en route to a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori to reach the round of 16 at the U.S. Open in New York. Djokovic recovered after losing the opening set and finished with 45 winners against 52 unforced...
TENNIS
The Herald

Djokovic pulls away to reach quarterfinals at the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) – Novak Djokovic is into the U.S. Open quarterfinals and three wins from men's tennis history. The No. 1 seed pulled away over the final 2 1/2 sets to beat 99th-ranked American Jenson Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and keep alive his hopes for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a men's player since 1969.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic has awesome quote after reaching U.S. Open final

Novak Djokovic delivered an awesome quote ahead of his potentially historic U.S. Open final. Djokovic dropped the first set of his semifinal match against Sascha Zverev at the U.S. Open on Friday night. But he won the match in five sets 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the final.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Us Open#Brewers#Phillies#Novak Djokovic Advances#American#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl#Cardinals#Braves#Reds#Cubs#Padres#Mets#Rays#Yankees#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Astros
Yardbarker

Watch: Novak Djokovic was crying before losing U.S. Open final

Novak Djokovic was unable to finish off the Calendar Grand Slam on Sunday, and he became emotional as he saw the possible achievement slip away. Djokovic lost in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open finals. Medvedev was the better player for the entire match, and it showed in the final score.
TENNIS
wbrz.com

Medvedev wins U.S. Open, defeating Novak Djokovic for coveted Slam title

Daniil Medvedev bested Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the US Open final on Sunday, earning his first grand slam title, ESPN reports. This was the 25-year-old Russian tennis player's third grand slam final and his win makes him the third Russian man to win a major singles title. After...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
FanSided

3 Players whose Philadelphia Phillies careers are doomed

It’s hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are only a little more than two weeks away from the end of their regular season, but 2021 has flown by. While the Phillies haven’t officially ruined their postseason chances yet, there are several underperforming players whose Phillies’ time is short. As I was writing this, the Phillies announced that Vince Velasquez, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, had been released.
MLB
chatsports.com

Leylah Fernandez Advances to U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Less than a week ago, few casual tennis fans knew even a little, if anything, about Leylah Fernandez. When she stunned Naomi Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open, many were more focused on the player who lost than on the player who won. Those same people wondered...
TENNIS
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals two-time All-Pro Chandler Jones confirms trade request

Chandler Jones acknowledged his offseason trade request while chatting with reporters on Wednesday (Twitter link via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic). However, the Cardinals defensive end says that he’s keeping his mind off of any contract issues and letting his agent handle matters. Jones asked Arizona to deal him...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy