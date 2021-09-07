Federal and state data disagree on Florida's county-level COVID-19 deaths
The Florida Department of Health reported the number of deaths relating to COVID-19 for each county on a weekly basis but stopped providing that after June 2. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports deaths related to COVID-19 on a daily basis for counties nationwide, but that is drawn from state health departments. Florida is among the very few that no longer provide this on a daily basis.www.nwfdailynews.com
Comments / 0