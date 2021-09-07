CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.

