Heat Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s below 6000 feet. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains below 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.