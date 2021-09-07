Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-08 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 100 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.alerts.weather.gov
