San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 100 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 16:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain had ended across the warned area. Doppler radar estimates that 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen between the eastern portion of the Three Rivers burn scar and Bonito Lake. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Elevated or dangerous flows are likely along the Rio Bonito with downstream impacts possible east to near Fort Stanton. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bonito Lake and Fort Stanton. This includes the following low water crossings Sandesta Drive and Corrida de Rio at Rio Bonito and Sandesta Drive at Rio Bonito. This includes the following streams and drainages Bonito Creek, Bonito, Rio, South Fork Eagle Creek, Magado Creek, Little Creek, South Fork Rio Bonito and Eagle Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hagerstown... Robinwood Smithsburg... Mount Aetna Saint James... Cavetown Funkstown... Sabillasville Fort Ritchie... Chewsville Cascade... Highfield This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Hornets Nest Road at Friends Creek Road Foxville Deerfield Road near Owens Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Owens Creek, Friends Creek, Downey Branch, Antietam Creek, Little Antietam Creek, Grove Creek, Mount Aetna Creek, Landis Spring Branch, Marsh Run, Little Owens Creek, Potomac River and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Las Animas County through 915 PM MDT At 849 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Thatcher, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marfa Plateau, Presidio Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jeff Davis, northwestern Presidio and southwestern Culberson Counties through 615 PM CDT At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Bosque Bonita, or 28 miles south of Van Horn, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Jeff Davis, northwestern Presidio and southwestern Culberson Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
Cars
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Berks A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Berks County through 700 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fredericksburg, or 8 miles northwest of Myerstown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Berks County. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central El Paso County in western Texas Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Loma Linda, US HWY 62, and Desert Haven. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland West central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Saint James, or near Municipal Stadium, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Municipal Stadium, Robinwood, Mount Aetna, Mount Lena, San Mar, Wolfsville, Saint James, Halfway, Cavetown, Funkstown, Fairplay, Chewsville and Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY At 719 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wernersville, or 7 miles west of Reading, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Bernville, Fairview Hgts, Spring Ridge, Shillington, West Reading, Mount Penn, Mohnton, Kenhorst, St. Lawrence, Centerport, Wyomissing Hills, West Lawn and Reiffton. This includes Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Creek and northwestern Okmulgee Counties through 630 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Kellyville, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Mounds Kellyville... Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 191 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hudspeth and east central El Paso Counties through 545 PM MDT At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Hueco Tanks. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loma Linda, Desert Haven and Hueco Mountain Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Orange A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ORANGE COUNTY THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montgomery, or near Walden, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pine Bush and Bullville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Creek County through 700 PM CDT At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Bristow, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Depew Milfay This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 183 and 190. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Berks A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Berks County through 715 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Strausstown, or 10 miles northeast of Myerstown, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Strausstown, Lenhartsville, Fairview Hgts, Spring Ridge, West Reading, Mount Penn, St. Lawrence, Centerport and Wyomissing Hills. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 15 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Robesonia, or 9 miles east of Myerstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Bernville, Spring Ridge, Fairview Hgts, Shillington, West Reading, Mount Penn, Mohnton, Kenhorst, St. Lawrence, Centerport, West Lawn and Wyomissing Hills. This includes Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 7 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Creek; Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Creek and northwestern Okmulgee Counties through 630 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Kellyville, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Mounds Kellyville... Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 191 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larue by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Larue The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Larue County in central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke and Tonieville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Desert Haven, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Hudspeth County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-16 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Significant Weather Change This Weekend Big weather changes are in store for this weekend as a storm pushes into the West bringing periods of gusty winds, a drop in the temperatures, and chances for precipitation. WINDS: Strong and gusty winds are anticipated Saturday and especially Sunday. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, and areas of blowing dust. Time to secure those fall and Halloween decorations, especially the inflatable ones. Winds will also bring increased fire danger. Please see the Fire Weather Watch for additional details. TEMPERATURES: A cooldown will begin on Saturday and continue through early next week with high temperatures dropping a solid 20 degrees by Sunday-Monday. Frosts and freezes likely for outlying rural areas and suburban valleys Monday through Wednesday mornings. Be sure to cover your sensitive vegetation if you`re still enjoying those outdoor gardens. RAIN and SNOW: Best chances for rainfall will be near and north of I-80 Saturday night into Sunday with lighter rain possible south of there. Check back as the storm nears for anticipated rainfall totals. A few flakes are possible above 10,000 feet, but accumulation is unlikely. THUNDERSTORMS: There are low end chances for thunderstorms in northeast California and the northern Sierra Sunday. Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUDSPETH AND EASTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Desert Haven, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Desert Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND EAST CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

