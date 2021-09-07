Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-16 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Significant Weather Change This Weekend Big weather changes are in store for this weekend as a storm pushes into the West bringing periods of gusty winds, a drop in the temperatures, and chances for precipitation. WINDS: Strong and gusty winds are anticipated Saturday and especially Sunday. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, and areas of blowing dust. Time to secure those fall and Halloween decorations, especially the inflatable ones. Winds will also bring increased fire danger. Please see the Fire Weather Watch for additional details. TEMPERATURES: A cooldown will begin on Saturday and continue through early next week with high temperatures dropping a solid 20 degrees by Sunday-Monday. Frosts and freezes likely for outlying rural areas and suburban valleys Monday through Wednesday mornings. Be sure to cover your sensitive vegetation if you`re still enjoying those outdoor gardens. RAIN and SNOW: Best chances for rainfall will be near and north of I-80 Saturday night into Sunday with lighter rain possible south of there. Check back as the storm nears for anticipated rainfall totals. A few flakes are possible above 10,000 feet, but accumulation is unlikely. THUNDERSTORMS: There are low end chances for thunderstorms in northeast California and the northern Sierra Sunday. Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO