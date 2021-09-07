CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Book bayonets 'brothers divided' myth of Civil War generals Armistead and Hancock

By Steve Halvonik
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroes aren’t born. They are manufactured, made up, invented. Heroes are social constructs, embedded in popular folklore and passed down from generation to generation to help us process cataclysmic events. Case in point: Lewis Armistead and Winfield Scott Hancock. The opposing Civil War generals were acquaintances but hardly BFFs, at...

outerbanksvoice.com

Stream On: Civil War tales from the individual to the general(s)

In a nutshell: In 1861 a group of southern states sought to secede from the United States and form another federation (the ‘Con‘federacy). The U.S. went to war with the “Confederate States of America” to prevent it. By the time the U.S. had won, in 1865, 828,000(*) Americans had died. The war saw the mixture of modern weaponry (machine guns, mortars and repeating rifles) and traditional fighting techniques of two armies facing each other across a field and blazing away, in a crucible that came to address the American original sin of slavery.
wvxu.org

New Book Explores Ohio's Role In A Pivotal Civil War Battle

As the Civil War raged in 1862, the Confederate Army was looking to take the offensive. In September of that year, General Robert E. Lee invaded Maryland with his full army, intent on showing that the rebels could fight and win outside the war's southern theater. But the Union Army...
stegenherald.com

Event Combined Local Civil War Experences

The Civil War began on April 12, 1861, when South Carolina militia fired on Fort Sumpter near Charleston, South Carolina. On Aug. 16 of that year, the effect of the war reached Ste. Genevieve when Union troops seized the local bank’s money for safekeeping due to rebel activity in the area. General John C. Fremont declared the state of Missouri under martial law on August 30, 1861.
Civil War church service on battlefield

Gettysburg United Methodist Church will offer “A Civil War Divine Service” at the Gettysburg National Military Park Amphitheater on East Confederate Avenue Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m., and the same service at the church at 30 W. High St. at 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is part of a series of summer Sunday services sponsored by the Gettysburg Area Ministerium at the amphitheater.
‘Now we are engaged in a great civil war’

It’s easy to ask how they could have been so wrong. But there was a time when many people were convinced the Earth was flat. And that slavery was a good idea. And that women should never enter a polling booth. Folks with those beliefs surely felt they were in...
Review: New book masterfully exposes lies behind Afghanistan war

The release of “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” could not be more timely and bittersweet. In overwhelmingly tragic detail, “The Afghanistan Papers” tells the long-sought truth behind one of America’s most grueling, expensive and misled wars in pristine detail. “The Afghanistan Papers” comes at the end...
Commentary: Winning the Cold Civil War

We find ourselves in a cold civil war. But we have no real generals. A war without generals is no war at all. There is no liberty or death, only death, the death of our once cherished republic. Leading Republicans who should be our generals fight battles, sometimes with spirit, but they don’t seem to see the war in its entirety, particularly its cultural aspects.
A House Divided: Civil War Action

Members of the local Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) organization put on a reenactment of Ste. Genevieve’s Civil War experiences Saturday morning on third Street. Like Hollywood historical movies, some latitude was taken, with the time line. Events that took place in 1862, 1864 and 1865...
3 In Your Town: Football and The American Civil War

Just about every aspect of modern-day America can be traced back in some way, shape or form to the American Civil War. And according to Chickamauga Park Ranger Will Wilson, that includes football. "You know you can look at football and the Civil War and see very similar things,” says...
Civil War expert Robert Wiest to speak at AWTHS

Coming to Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society this Saturday— If you are interest in US military history don’t miss the program Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has planned for September 9th at 7 p.m. The Civil War holds the interests of many history buffs – AWTHS will be hosting local resident, Robert Wiest, an experienced living history encampments instructor. With his first-hand understanding of army practicality, Robert will explore how the industrial revolution and advances in science and engineering perfected musket function, why the Union Army issued wool uniforms and straight-last shoes to its soldiers, how a bayonet spent more time as a kitchen utensil than a weapon, and much more. Everyone is welcome to this free event for an overview of the historic tools that played such a major part in US history. Located at 123 West George Street, the AWTHS doors will open at 6:30. Come join them!
Harpers Ferry: Largest Union Surrender of Civil War

Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, is most remembered as the site where the abolitionist zealot John Brown was captured by U.S. forces commanded by Col. Robert E. Lee after Brown and his armed men raided the arsenal there in what was supposed to be the first step in an armed struggle to free all of the slaves in the United States. But Harper’s Ferry was also the scene of the largest surrender of Union troops in the Civil War, after a three-day battle was fought there on Bolivar Heights in September 1862.
Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
