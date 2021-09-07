Review: Book bayonets 'brothers divided' myth of Civil War generals Armistead and Hancock

Coming to Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society this Saturday— If you are interest in US military history don’t miss the program Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has planned for September 9th at 7 p.m. The Civil War holds the interests of many history buffs – AWTHS will be hosting local resident, Robert Wiest, an experienced living history encampments instructor. With his first-hand understanding of army practicality, Robert will explore how the industrial revolution and advances in science and engineering perfected musket function, why the Union Army issued wool uniforms and straight-last shoes to its soldiers, how a bayonet spent more time as a kitchen utensil than a weapon, and much more. Everyone is welcome to this free event for an overview of the historic tools that played such a major part in US history. Located at 123 West George Street, the AWTHS doors will open at 6:30. Come join them!

