Bobby Lashley had a dominant run as the WWE Champion since capturing the title from The Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. He was dethroned by Big E, who cashed-in his Money In The Bank contract on last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Though ‘The All Mighty’ had successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of the show, he fell short against the former New Day member.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO