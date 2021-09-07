Gov. Greg Abbott wanted state lawmakers to ban mask mandates in public schools. They didn’t.

The Texas Legislature’s war on women’s health reached its dystopic Catch-22 phase last week, when the U.S. Supreme Court greenlighted the state’s abortion-abettor bounty-hunter law S.B. 8, despite that law’s “flagrant” and “patent” unconstitutionality (per Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, respectively). S.B. 8 was explicitly designed to thwart judicial review, and the Supreme Court saw that and apparently was fine with it. Somewhat lost in the subsequent fog of national and international outrage was Texas’ other big legislative victory: the passage of S.B. 1, the bill targeting minority voting rights and enabling future episodes of partisan election theft. That voter suppression bill was big news very recently: You may recall Democrats scrambling to flee Texas to try to rob state Republicans of the requisite quorum to pass S.B. 1, but when their parliamentary fireworks inevitably fizzled out, Texans not only found themselves living in the New Gilead, but with diminished power to vote their way out of it to boot.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO