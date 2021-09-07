CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Gov. Greg Abbott wanted state lawmakers to ban mask mandates in public schools. They didn’t.

Click2Houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Texas war over mask mandates rages in the courts and in school board meetings, state legislators decided to stay out of the fight and leave Gov. Greg Abbott to his own devices. To stop a growing number of school districts from defying Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, the...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jeff Leach
tennesseestar.com

White House Advisor Says Biden is Prepared to ‘Run Over’ Republican Governors Who Fight His Vaccine Mandates

A White House senior advisor said Thursday that Joe Biden is prepared to “run over” Republican governors who “stand in his way” on vaccine mandates. Following Biden’s shocking, widely-panned authoritarian speech Thursday afternoon, multiple Republican-led states announced plans to sue the Administration over its “unconstitutional” mandate forcing businesses with more than 100 employees compel vaccinations.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Corydon Times-Republican

Gov. Reynolds fights suspension of mask mandate ban for schools

(The Center Square) – School districts in Iowa may now put back into place mask mandates – at least temporarily – following a judge’s ruling. Mask mandates were outlawed in May when the governor signed House File 847. In a 29-page ruling, Federal District Judge Robert Pratt, appointed by Bill...
DES MOINES, IA
michiganchronicle.com

SB1: Texas Republicans Pass Voter Suppression Law

The new laws will tighten an already strict set of voting laws in Texas. The new laws will eliminate drive-thru voting and extended hours to vote. On the evening of August 31, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature passed overhaul of Texas’ election laws. The moment was the final chapter in a weeks-long saga that included Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent the changes from passing.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Executive Orders#Gop#Senate#Republicans#Legislature#House#State#Supreme Court#The University Of Texas
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: Disaster declaration issued for 17 Texas counties as Tropical Storm Nicholas batters parts of the state, Gov. Greg Abbott criticized over his pledge to 'eliminate' rape, Appeals court suspends Fort Worth ISD mask mandate

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. As Nicholas exits Texas out of the southeast today, a more settled pattern will hold much of the Lone Star State. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and gusty winds out of the northeast up to 20mph. High temperatures remain below average into the day from the upper 80s to lower 90s for much of the state. The Rio Grande Valley will see highs reach the mid-90s. Precipitation chances increase for North Texas, the coastal plains and El Paso tonight at 20% through the overnight hours.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodtx.com

Gov. Greg Abbott slams Biden administration over vaccine mandate for employers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday after Biden ordered large employers to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — or get tested frequently to prove they don’t have the virus. Abbott — who has resisted making vaccinations mandatory in any form in Texas, going...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Austin

Judge: Florida can't enforce ban on school mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — A judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates cannot be enforced while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal. Judge John Cooper overturned an automatic stay Wednesday that had been put in place last week by the...
FLORIDA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Judge grants El Paso an injunction blocking Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

EL PASO, Texas — A judge Thursday afternoon granted the City of El Paso's request for a temporary injunction, blocking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order forbidding mask mandates. County Court at Law Judge Ruben Morales' ruling allows El Paso City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza to institute mask rules. The judge cited the current The post Judge grants El Paso an injunction blocking Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRGV

Physicians call on Gov. Abbott to drop ban on masks and vaccine mandates

Texas physicians are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to allow schools statewide to require masks in schools and mandatory vaccinations for those who are eligible. The doctors made their plea in a joint zoom press call today Thursday, saying Abbott dropping his bans will help decrease admission of young Covid patients in hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
expressnews.com

Who's enforcing Gov. Abbott's ban on school mask rules? Not Abbott.

While Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking out against mask mandates in schools and suing to stop some Texas school districts from enacting them, in reality his order banning such mandates has gone largely unenforced — so much so that the federal government doesn’t consider it active. Abbott threatened $1,000...
EDUCATION
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor — Pro-choice, draconian laws, Supreme Court, Afghanistan, rapists in Texas

Re: “GOP’s hacked website restored — Party vows to improve security after SB 8 activists take over,” Tuesday Metro & Business story. Stop. Just stop calling any group that advocates for women’s reproductive rights “pro-abortion.” That is incorrect. These groups are pro-choice, as in women have a choice what to do with their bodies. It isn’t anyone else’s business. It is a private decision that should never have been politicized. Less than 1.5% of pregnant women seek abortion annually. The new law is yet another GOP solution in search of a problem.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

From Abortion to Voting, Texas Is Set on Making It Illegal to Help People

The Texas Legislature’s war on women’s health reached its dystopic Catch-22 phase last week, when the U.S. Supreme Court greenlighted the state’s abortion-abettor bounty-hunter law S.B. 8, despite that law’s “flagrant” and “patent” unconstitutionality (per Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, respectively). S.B. 8 was explicitly designed to thwart judicial review, and the Supreme Court saw that and apparently was fine with it. Somewhat lost in the subsequent fog of national and international outrage was Texas’ other big legislative victory: the passage of S.B. 1, the bill targeting minority voting rights and enabling future episodes of partisan election theft. That voter suppression bill was big news very recently: You may recall Democrats scrambling to flee Texas to try to rob state Republicans of the requisite quorum to pass S.B. 1, but when their parliamentary fireworks inevitably fizzled out, Texans not only found themselves living in the New Gilead, but with diminished power to vote their way out of it to boot.
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

New Ad Shows Texas Gov Is Far From Only Republican To Make Offensive Comments About Rape

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch urges voters to never forget the offensive things Republicans have said about rape in a new video that’s gone viral on Twitter. The clip resurfaces past comments from GOP candidates, state representatives and national lawmakers, including 2012 and 2016 presidential candidate Rick Santorum and white nationalist former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy