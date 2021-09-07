CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Why the Rangers rebuild is working and Buffalo’s is a perpetual mess

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 8th, 2018, is a day that will always be remembered in New York Rangers history. On that day, Glen Sather and Jeff Gorton released “The Letter“. The Rangers announced to their fans that they were going to be rebuilding and would be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline. We are now just 19 days away from the Rangers first preseason game against the Islanders and the Rangers are considered to be a potential playoff team.

bluelinestation.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Sabres C Jack Eichel trade rumors involve two surprising suitors

The Jack Eichel saga is far from over. The Buffalo Sabres and the center are not seeing eye to eye, mainly because of the different views of each side on how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. Eichel also wants out of Buffalo, but a trade is not going to be an easy one to concoct for a number of reasons, including the injury and the size of the star’s contract.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Sabres, Rangers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ilya Mikheyev’s camp responds to rumors of his trade request while one NHL insider notes that Morgan Rielly’s potential extension keeps getting more complicated. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Cooper Marody to a new deal. Will he get a shot at the main roster? The New York Rangers are working on a long-term deal with Mika Zibanejad and finally, what happens with Jack Eichel if he’s not traded, reports to camp, and fails the physical?
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Have 5 Burning Questions for the 2021-22 Season

The New York Rangers 2021-22 season opens up in our nation’s capital in just 35 days. This year’s group will enter the year with expectations of a postseason return, with some imposing men joining the team both on the ice and behind the bench. But the additions didn’t mitigate all the uncertainty surrounding the Rangers, and five burning questions remain.
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: New York Rangers and Mika Zibanejad working on a long-term deal

Larry Brooks is reporting that the New York Rangers and Mika Zibanejad both want to work out a long-term deal. “Individuals familiar with the situation have indicated that the parties share the mutual objective of getting something done and are earnest in trying to reach that end,” Brooks wrote in his Rangers Insider now part of POST SPORTS+ (subscription required).
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Lafrenière
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Jeff Gorton
Person
Casey Mittelstadt
Person
Glen Sather
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Art Ross
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Blue Seat

Getting the most out of Jacob Trouba is critical for Gerard Gallant

For the first time in a while, the Rangers have a relatively set blue line heading into the season. The pairs may not be set in stone, but five of the six players who will be in the starting lineup for opening night are, and the outline for the sixth is drawn. Continued growth for Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, and Ryan Lindgren will be critical for success, that we know. As will a stable third pair with (likely) Nils Lundkvist and Patrik Nemeth. One of the keys to success is getting the most out of Jacob Trouba, who will likely be cemented in the top-four at evens and likely on PK1. With the expected 18-20 minutes a night, Trouba is going to be a critical piece of the puzzle if the Rangers want to make some noise this season.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Ryder Korczak models game after Brayden Point; happy to be drafted by New York Rangers

Saturday June 22nd, 2019, Vancouver: I’m getting ready for day two of the NHL Draft and after entering the arena I spot one prospect after another. Patrik Puistola is browsing some of the merchandise in the fanshop with his dad. Nils Höglander and his family walk by me. It’s a great reminder that for most of these prospects and their families, the draft is as much an event to enjoy as it is for fans.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The Buffalo Sabres#The Boston Bruins
The Game Haus

Could Danton Heinen Breakout With The Pittsburgh Penguins?

When the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Danton Heinen to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, it was practically swept under the rug. After all, they already signed the likes of Brock McGinn and Zach Aston-Reese. Who else could they really sign? Well, the answer was apparently Heinen. However, with the injuries still plaguing Pittsburgh, he’s going to be one to keep an eye on. Who knows, he could break out with his new organization.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Could Hertl Become A Trade Option For Boston Bruins?

There may be a new white whale when it comes to the Boston Bruins search for a David Krejci replacement as the No. 2 center. Sure, the Bruins have said that Charlie Coyle enters training camp with the inside track as the No. 2 center, and top prospect Jack Studnicka is going to get opportunities to show he’s ready for the big time at 22 years old. But neither of these options is going to give the B’s the kind of production, two-way play or dynamic offensive ability as Krejci, not to mention is big game ability where “Playoff Krejci” routinely leveled up his game during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins, Bergeron, Kuznetsov, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins held their annual preseason golf tournament on Wednesday and there were some newsworthy tidbits coming from the Bruins players that addressed the media prior to tee time. Is a new contract extension coming soon for Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron? Is a Bergeron extension even a sure...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Coaching Notes: Koivu, Penguins, Wickenheiser

The Minnesota Wild will have former captain and franchise icon Mikko Koivu at training camp this season, but not as a player. Michael Russo of The Athletic tweets that the expectation is that Koivu will have an official position with the organization eventually, though none has been announced yet. Koivu,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild GM Bill Guerin addresses ongoing Kirill Kaprizov saga

A few weeks ago, it seemed like things were progressing well in the contract talks between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov. A general structure of a five-year, $45M contract had been tabled, and it appeared as though the high-scoring winger would be signed well before camp opens later this month. Now, without a deal announced, Wild fans are beginning to get nervous. Speaking with The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Minnesota GM Bill Guerin explained that the two sides still aren’t very far apart but that things haven’t progressed recently:
NHL
FanSided

Carolina Hurricanes: When could we see Martin Necas move to center?

In 2017, the Carolina Hurricanes used the 12th overall pick to draft a young Czech forward named Martin Necas. We all know how explosive Necas is with his skating and how he could dangle in a phone booth, but that’s always been as a winger. When he was drafted, the Nove Mesto na Morave native was drafted as a center iceman.
NHL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

4 Players in Need of a Bounce-Back Season

After a very strong showing in 2019-20, the Philadelphia Flyers looked primed for a breakout season in 2020-21. After all, in a shortened season 4 players hit 50+ points, 6 players hit 40+ points, 4 players hit 20+ goals, 9 players reached double digits in goals, and the leader in points was none other than Travis Konecny (61 in 66). Balance and depth was the name of the game for the Flyers and after finally reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012, it’s no surprise that expectations were sky high.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

FlamesNation Mailbag: rookie camp and ennui

Rookie camp opens this week, friends! And it appears that the Calgary Flames have completed their final off-season moves, adding veteran free agents Brad Richardson and Erik Gudbranson. It appears that the fanbase is… of mixed opinions of Brad Treliving’s moves over the off-season. As we prepare for the curtain...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

TLN Top 20 Leafs: #20 Pierre Engvall

It’s time to kick start our Top 20 Leafs countdown. And to start it off we’ve got a player that we as Leafs fans have generally underrated since day one. Pierre Engvall was a 7th round pick. He then took four years to make it North America, all the while he had a hard time cracking our top twenty prospect list. Now here he is coming in at the bottom of the Leafs roster rankings. On one hand it’s amazing that he’s here, but on the other hand maybe we’re still not giving him as much respect as he deserves compared to some of the other players on this list.
NHL
Bleacher Report

Calder Trophy Top 5: Who Will Be the NHL's Top Rookie This Season?

One of the many consequences of the 2004-05 NHL lockout was that the class of players eligible for the 2006 Calder Trophy, given to the league's top rookie, was loaded. The missed season effectively meant that two seasons' worth of rookies were eligible at the same time. Alex Ovechkin won the award over Sidney Crosby, while Henrik Lundqvist, a Vezina Trophy finalist, finished only fourth.
NHL
chatsports.com

Washington Capitals: A Chance for a Do-Over

Roster turnover in the NHL offseason is a given. Teams swap out players via trade, sign free agents, bring up prospects from their farm systems. Just within the Metropolitan Division, the New York Rangers added Ryan Reaves, Patrik Nemeth, and Barclay Goodrow. New Jersey added Jonathan Bernier and Dougie Hamilton. Philadelphia added Cam Atkinson and Ryan Ellis. Columbus added Jakub Voracek in his second stint with the club. These can be interpreted as significant roster additions, not unusual in a league where player turnover is frequent.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs Mailbag: Will Toronto walk Morgan Rielly to free agency?

The Toronto Maple Leafs do one thing better than any other hockey team: keep their fanbase searching for answers. So it was of little surprise that our first opening of the team’s 2021-22 mailbag summoned an immediate and overwhelming response. Great variety was found in your queries, so thank you.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
335K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy