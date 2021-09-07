Why the Rangers rebuild is working and Buffalo’s is a perpetual mess

For the first time in a while, the Rangers have a relatively set blue line heading into the season. The pairs may not be set in stone, but five of the six players who will be in the starting lineup for opening night are, and the outline for the sixth is drawn. Continued growth for Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, and Ryan Lindgren will be critical for success, that we know. As will a stable third pair with (likely) Nils Lundkvist and Patrik Nemeth. One of the keys to success is getting the most out of Jacob Trouba, who will likely be cemented in the top-four at evens and likely on PK1. With the expected 18-20 minutes a night, Trouba is going to be a critical piece of the puzzle if the Rangers want to make some noise this season.

