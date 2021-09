The Jack Eichel saga is far from over. The Buffalo Sabres and the center are not seeing eye to eye, mainly because of the different views of each side on how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. Eichel also wants out of Buffalo, but a trade is not going to be an easy one to concoct for a number of reasons, including the injury and the size of the star’s contract.

NHL ・ 25 DAYS AGO